Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Trimmed by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 0.8% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after buying an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $285,199,000 after buying an additional 413,771 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $210.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $465.59.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

