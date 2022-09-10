Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,034. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,505.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.61. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $465.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.27.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

