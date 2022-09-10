Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 8,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 12,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Imaflex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$72.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.22.

About Imaflex

(Get Rating)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.