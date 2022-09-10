Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.47

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.47 and traded as high as C$19.79. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.74, with a volume of 251,009 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.75.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.49.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.