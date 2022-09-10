Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Innovator IBD 50 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 6.93% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $9,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 68,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FFTY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.39. 22,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,833. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

