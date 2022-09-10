Insider Buying: Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Buys £64,068 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider John Stephen Ions bought 7,600 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £64,068 ($77,414.21).

John Stephen Ions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, John Stephen Ions sold 32,218 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 929 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £299,305.22 ($361,654.45).

Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 871 ($10.52) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £565.58 million and a PE ratio of 888.78. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 781.46 ($9.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,525 ($30.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 937.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,074.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

