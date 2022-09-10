InsurAce (INSUR) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $477,720.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.52 or 1.00041676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036464 BTC.

InsurAce (INSUR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. The official website for InsurAce is landing.insurace.io. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

