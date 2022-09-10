Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Intel has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

