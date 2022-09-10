International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $129.19. 3,293,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average is $132.73. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.