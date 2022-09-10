Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $75.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $7.12 or 0.00033316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00094864 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00075377 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002711 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 259,753,350 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.