Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.09. 56,125,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,592,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.86 and its 200 day moving average is $315.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.