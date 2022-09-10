Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Bought by Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 474.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 172,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $32.33.

