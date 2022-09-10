IQeon (IQN) Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges

IQeon (IQN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. IQeon has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $60,224.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (IQN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements.IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.