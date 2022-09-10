IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 60,854 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.