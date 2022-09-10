IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.40. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 60,854 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Saturday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $440,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.