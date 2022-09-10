iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.27. Approximately 175,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 553,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

