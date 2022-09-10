iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Increased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

