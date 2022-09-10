iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Wealthsimple Inc.

Wealthsimple Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,534,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,581 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 14.2% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $454,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

IEFA stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.