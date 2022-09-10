iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.34% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,138,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

