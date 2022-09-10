iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

