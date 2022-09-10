iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.57 and last traded at $77.51. 50,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 25,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36.

