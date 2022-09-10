iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Horizon Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 5.5% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $194,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 105,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

USMV stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45.

