iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,937 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $97,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40.

