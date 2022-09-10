iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.41. 923,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,699. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

