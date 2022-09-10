iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $368.16 and last traded at $366.79. Approximately 937,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,374,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.71.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.40.
