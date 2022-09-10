iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lifted by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

