J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires 89,208 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,208 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 36,210 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.32. 322,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,761. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVEO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.