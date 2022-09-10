J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires New Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 706.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATKR traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 341,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.28. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.04 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

