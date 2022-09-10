J. Goldman & Co LP Buys 34,425 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 149.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 36.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 433.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 106,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Trading Up 0.0 %

BG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.89. 1,174,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

