J. Goldman & Co LP Buys New Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 257,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.07% of Farfetch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Farfetch by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $75,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Farfetch Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

