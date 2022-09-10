J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New $24.51 Million Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 712,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,000. The Hain Celestial Group makes up about 1.1% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 0.79% of The Hain Celestial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 475.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 81,820 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 320,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAIN stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.70. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

