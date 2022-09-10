J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,056,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.94% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 510.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $59,724.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 432,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $59,724.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 432,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 44,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $118,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,593.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,217 shares of company stock valued at $306,477. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 254,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

