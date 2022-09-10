J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,538,000. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 0.8% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.16% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 768.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,681,000 after purchasing an additional 221,909 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,025.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

CHK traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHK. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

