J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases 13,003 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 605,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $5,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 111,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 366,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,507. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on IMAX in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

IMAX Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

