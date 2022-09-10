J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,708 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,660. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $205.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.