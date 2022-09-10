J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.10

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 96103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JSAIY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

