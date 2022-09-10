J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.66

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and traded as high as $51.79. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 1,575 shares changing hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.49 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

