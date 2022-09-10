Jade Currency 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,427.00 (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Jade Currency has a total market capitalization of $147,664.41 and $2,427.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00788055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

