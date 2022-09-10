Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

JBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Janus International Group to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.42.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.69 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 671.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

