Jarvis Network Market Cap Hits $591,212.51 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $591,212.51 and $174,672.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

