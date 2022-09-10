JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.51

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 210430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.79 billion for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.17%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

