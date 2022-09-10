Jefferies Financial Group Lowers NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,500

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($87.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,325 ($88.51).

LON NXT opened at GBX 5,882 ($71.07) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,288.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,237.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The stock has a market cap of £7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,122.52. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 5,578 ($67.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,484 ($102.51).

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($68.97) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($82,764.62).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

