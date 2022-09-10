Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,648,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $435.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

