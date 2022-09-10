JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 95 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of SEK 130.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.67.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

