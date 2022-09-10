JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,570 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.6% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 78,478 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,333,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,919,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,544 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.