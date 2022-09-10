K21 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,906.00 (K21)

K21 (K21) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, K21 has traded 4% higher against the dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $45,906.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. The official website for K21 is kanon.art. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars.

