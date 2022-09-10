KeeperDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $563,582.00 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,280.87 or 0.99837811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036534 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,401 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is www.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

