Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Trading Down 1.6%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.05 and last traded at $109.21. Approximately 135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KXSCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.42.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

