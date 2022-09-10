Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,462,000 after buying an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after buying an additional 1,178,606 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 13,597,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,880,419. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

