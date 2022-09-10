Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 139,137 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $41,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

