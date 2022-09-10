Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 335 ($4.05).

KGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Performance

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 242.10 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 255.70. The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.